Garvin County saw a little growth in active cases of COVID-19 with 34 active cases identified in Thursday’s report from the State Department of Health.
According to Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), the county has had 290 total cases identified so far with four deaths and 252 recoveries, leaving 34 active cases.
Elmore City has had 23 cases with 21 recoveries and have 2 active cases.
Lindsay has had 73 cases with 2 deaths, 62 recoveries and have 9 active cases.
Maysville has had 30 cases with 23 recoveries and have 7 active cases.
Paoli has had 13 cases with 12 recoveries and have 1 active case.
Pauls Valley has had 123 cases with 1 death, 115 recoveries and have 7 active cases.
Stratford has had 17 cases with 14 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 33 cases with 1 death, 21 recoveries and have 11 active cases.
Pauls Valley has had
Statewide, there was a growth of 771 cases day over day for a total of 66,700 cases. Additionally, OSDH said 13 deaths have been identified for a total of 876 deaths in Oklahoma so far.
New deaths recorded include:
• One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• Two in Creek County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
• Two in Garfield County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Johnston County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Le Flore County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Muskogee County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
• Three in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
•One in Osage County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Recoveries are still up statewide as there was a growth of 1,126 for a total of 56,531 recovered cases. Active cases went down 368 leaving a grand total of 9,293 active throughout Oklahoma.
Johns Hopkins, as of Wednesday, reported there has been a total of 6,361,265 cases of COVID-19 nationally with 34,256 new cases coming in the latest report.
Deaths in the country were up 1,206 for a grand total of 190,859 so far while the active cases for the nation currently sit at 3,782,927, a growth of 4,682 cases day over day.
The recovered cases in the country is at 2,387,479, showing a growth of 28,368 recoveries day over day around the nation.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
