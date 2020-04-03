The Oklahoma State Department of Health will be conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing next week in District 8 which includes Carter, Love, Marshall, Johnston, Stephens, Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc and Jefferson.
Three counties, Stephens, Garvin and Pontotoc, will be the sites for these tests.
Tuesday, April 7 – Stephens County Fairgrounds and Expo, 2002 S. 13th St., Duncan
Wednesday, April 8 – Garvin County Fairgrounds, 1274 N. Chickasaw St., Pauls Valley
Thursday, April 9 – Pontotoc Technology Center, 601 W. 33rd St., Ada
Each of these Testing Centers will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Criteria includes: person lives in Oklahoma, 18-years old or over and has any of the COVID-19 related symptoms. They ask that no animals be in the car. Cars can start lining up at 9 a.m. Everyone must remain in their vehicles at all times.
