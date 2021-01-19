New cases of the COVID-19 virus rose slightly in Garvin County from Monday to Tuesday. The county saw 8 new cases but no new deaths in the last 24 hours. There were 16 new recoveries and the number of active cases is down to 342.
Julia “Judy” Lohmann, 81, passed early Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 from COVID-19 complications. Born Nov. 18, 1939 to King James and Margaret Shumate Davenport in Pauls Valley, Okla., Judy was a kind, strong, and friendly girl, being named Pauls Valley High School Football Homecoming Queen her se…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.