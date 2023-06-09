One vehicle going past a stop sign crashed into another driven by an Elmore City man in neighboring Stephens County early Thursday morning.
Richard Lehew, 50, was at a site several miles out of Bray, while 29-year-old Christopher Davis of Yukon was in the other vehicle.
Both were traveling alone as state troopers report Lehew’s pickup truck was traveling westbound on state Highway 29. Davis was in a pickup going southbound on state Highway 76.
A collision happened in the intersection as troopers determined Davis failed to stop his truck at a stop sign as it moved forward and struck the vehicle with Lehew behind the wheel.
Davis got the worst of it as he was pinned in the vehicle for at least 20 minutes before being freed by Doyle firefighters using extraction tools.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Davis was taken by an Elmore City EMS ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in critical condition with leg injures.
Lehew was treated and released from Duncan Regional Hospital after being taken there by a Lindsay EMS ambulance.
The listed time of the accident was 5:51 a.m. June 8 as the intersection is about 13 miles east of Bray.
Troopers were also assisted at the crash site by Stephens County sheriff’s deputies and Elmore City firefighters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.