State troopers are still investigating what happened during a single vehicle accident early Tuesday morning resulting in a Stratford woman being injured.
Hurt was 27-year-old Sarah Russ as the accident came at just after 1 a.m. about three miles southeast of Stratford just into neighboring Pontotoc County.
A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows Bradley Hinkle, 35, of Stratford was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup on a county road as Russ was a passenger.
No details are available on the accident as Russ was taken by ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in critical condition with trunk internal injuries.
The report shows Hinkle was not injured.
Assisting at the crash site were Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies, Ada and Chickasaw Lighthorse police and Stratford firefighters.
