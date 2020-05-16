A parade is scheduled to come at 2 p.m. Sunday to honor the eight or so seniors who dance at the Dance Station in Pauls Valley.
Participants are asked to meet at 1:45 p.m. in the parking lot of PV's football and baseball fields, where they will follow dance teachers to the studio on West Grant near the local train depot.
The seniors being honored are expected to be honored in a parking lot behind the studio.
Anyone planning to be a part of the parade is encouraged to decorate their vehicles, make cards, bring balloons and do whatever comes to mind to honor the senior dancers.
