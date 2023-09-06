From Staff Reports
Whole new charges and a plea deal calling for some jail time has come for a Pauls Valley man accused of trying to keep his wife from appearing in court for his abuse allegations from early summer.
Virgil Leroy Czaplewski, 52, was given a 10-year suspended sentence with all but six months in county jail suspended after last week he was hit with two new allegations.
It was back in early June when Czaplewski was accused of violating a protective order and holding his wife against her will for a time.
Fast forward to last week as Czaplewski was accused of calling or texting his wife hundreds of times from jail telling her to stay out of the case as he simply wanted to come home.
In the earlier case Czaplewski was charged with striking his wife and then kidnapping her by not allowing the woman to leave her Pauls Valley home. His presence at the residence also violated a protective order against him put in place back in January.
A court affidavit filed in the new charges shows a search of the Garvin County jail system resulted in authorities discovering Czaplewski had made 588 phone calls to the woman from his phone account.
They also report he texted her 143 times with 20 from Czaplewski using another inmate’s account.
The messages were apparently an attempt to convince the woman to not show up and testify against him for the allegations filed in June.
“Pls let me go on with my whats left of my life and don’t show up,” one of the messages stated, according to the affidavit.
“Pls let me go back home.”
The new case against Czaplewski got started Aug. 25 when the woman contacted the sheriff’s office about the messages and protective order violation.
