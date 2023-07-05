By Barry Porterfield
Communications are back up at full force for Pauls Valley’s police, which has brought back full-time dispatching services to its own station.
The move comes just about a year after the local department was forced to cut back on those services and send some of it over to the Garvin County 911 center.
Police Chief Derrick Jolley has announced starting July 1 all the dispatching of calls for the department he oversees will return to the police station all the time. It was a goal of Jolley’s ever since he stepped up from his longtime assistant chief role.
“It’ll be a great benefit to the city to have dispatching back,” Jolley said.
“All the logs will be in one place, one computer system, and that helps.”
The problem a year ago was finding enough people to fill all the positions needed to keep dispatching at the police station a full-time thing.
As a result, it was last summer when the night time and weekend emergency calls went to the county center, while the hours of the police station’s lobby were cut to the daytime hours Monday through Friday.
“Staffing was more of the issue rather than money,” the chief said about last year’s cut-back on dispatching onsite.
“We’re at the point where staffing doesn’t appear to be an issue. We’ve been able to staff them with experienced, certified dispatchers. If the budget allows it I would like to add one more.”
That staffing now includes four full-time dispatchers with the municipal records clerk serving as a floater filling in the gaps.
“We’ll also have our own frequency back and not bogging down everyone else’s radio traffic,” he said about an added benefit.
During this year of limited dispatching Jolley said the county center was helpful with the transition.
“The county 911 center has really been good to us. The 911 coordinator has bent over backwards to help us.”
Another big change for PV’s police station is the handful of holding cells there can now be used since there’s enough staff in place to make it work.
That hasn’t been the case for a while since there wasn’t enough staff to watch over prisoners placed in one of the 12-hour holding cells.
“Anytime someone is in jail we have to have staff here to monitor them,” Jolley said. “We haven’t had the staff to do that since last year. We have not arrested anyone on just a municipal charge since last July.”
Having access to those cells now means the police can save some money.
An example the chief provides is if police pick up someone for public intoxication it costs the city $43 a day to hold them in the county jail in the courthouse.
“That could cost us $86 plus the man-hours for them to pay a $100 fine. That was forcing us into a catch-and-release system, and I’m not a fan of that.
“With a municipal jail they come in, they post bond and it doesn’t cost us anything to hold them,” he said.
“This is huge. It’s an enforcement tool. We’re working extremely hard to reduce the crime rate, and we need to have every tool to do that. This is another avenue for us to accomplish that goal.”
As for the entire police department, Jolley says it’s fully staffed with 15 officers – 12 of those out there in uniform.
They’ve also gone from three shifts a day to two, which is something the chief said was requested by his officers.
