A Stratford man accused of assaulting his girlfriend back in March no longer faces a criminal charge after the woman asked for the formal accusation to be dismissed.
She claimed Anthony Romero, 39, didn’t do the things she had originally accused him of doing during a domestic dispute on the morning of March 7 at the Stratford apartment the two shared.
The alleged victim took the stand during a court hearing last week testifying she does not believe the defendant placed a combustible liquid on her body.
She also claimed Romero did not threaten to light her on fire.
As a result, she wanted the case to be dismissed against him, which is exactly what happened as a Garvin County prosecutor asked for the charge of aggravated assault and battery to be dropped.
Reports after the incident this past spring show Stratford police were called to the residence on the call of a possible assault.
Officers reported finding the woman in a neighbor’s yard with blood covering most of her head and face, along with cuts on her arms and legs.
The woman, who at that time was “visibly shaken,” told police Romero had accused her of stealing coins before attacking and punching her.
She also claimed Romero had thrown what she believed at the time was lighter fluid and threatened to set her on fire.
When Romero was questioned by officers he said it was the woman who attacked him.
