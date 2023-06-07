A flag program is making a return to give the downtown area in Pauls Valley a more patriotic look on some holidays.
Members of the Masonic Lodge #6 are bringing back flags being placed in front of businesses that join its new program.
For a yearly cost of $60 flags will be placed on such holidays as the recent Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day, along with Flag Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and Pearl Harbor Day.
Checks can be sent to Doug Strickland at Valley Lodge #6, P.O. Box 1166, Pauls Valley, OK 73075. Place the word “Flag” on the check.
Email dougstrickland60@gmail.com to get more information.
More on the program will come later in the PV Democrat.
•••
Mona Sabah is scheduled to give a talk on Islam at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at First Church of God, 414 North Chickasaw.
The author of six books, Sabah was born and raised in the Middle East, went to school in Pakistan and then moved to the United States.
She has worked in the human resources field and teaches leadership and cultural diversity.
Sabah became a follower of Jesus Christ at the age of 35. She is the author of “From Isa to Christ: A Muslim Woman's Search for the Hand of God” and “Reaching Muslims.”
After the talk there will be a question and answer session.
•••
The newest Story Walk book at Wacker Park is “In Focus Bugs” by Barbara Taylor.
The Story Walk was established by the library as it features a series of 20 story boards scattered throughout Wacker Park.
The oversized boards are one page from the featured book as the activity is designed to bring together kids and families for a fun way to read while also getting in some healthy walking.
• The library holds a monthly coloring contest for various ages.
Categories range from 3 and under all the way up to 16 years old and up.
Forms available at the library are typically due later in the month.
