A couple of different kind of drive-thru events are in Pauls Valley this week.
First up is a free flu vaccine drive-thru will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at the Garvin County Health Department, located at 1809 South Chickasaw in Pauls Valley.
Remember to wear short sleeves and leave pets at home.
Then New Life UPC is hosting another drive-thru Prayer at the Park on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Wacker Park.
It gets started at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to go through 11 a.m.
Coffee and donuts will be offered to each person coming through the drive-thru.
•••
A push to help out some dogs and cats at Pauls Valley’s animal shelter is coming down to the wire.
It’s called “A Cause For P.A.W.S.” as all donations of some much needed items will go to help out at the local shelter.
The Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society and local First United Bank are combining forces to collect the items for the local shelter as the never ending work goes on to find new homes for the dogs and cats.
The shelter supply drive is scheduled to keep rolling through Friday, Sept. 15 as a long list of items can be dropped off at the bank located at 315 West Grant.
Dogs – Items for canines include puppy pads, PupPeroni treats, Ol Roy treats, Denta Stix (any brand), greenies/minties, Purina Beggin treats, Purina Busy Bones (all sizes), Milk Bones or Ol Roy dog bones, Purina Dog Chow (chicken flavor), Purina One Chicken and Rice and topical flea and tick medication. No Rawhide treats.
Cats – On the feline side items include at treats (any kind), Purina Cat Food, toys, non-clumping litter and Advantage Multi for cats.
Other items needed include paper towels, tissues, bleach and liquid laundry soap.
•••
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for Sept. 23.
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
•••
Making a return in Pauls Valley is the Boo on the Bricks celebration during the Halloween season.
It’s scheduled to return from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
