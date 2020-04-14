The County Health Departments in District 8, along with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), announce another drive-thru event in the region. Love County has a drive-thru event scheduled on April 16, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 200 N. 8th, Marietta, OK.
The event will start at 10:00 am and end at 2:00 pm, or when supplies run out. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who has been exposed to a positive case, is welcome to arrive by vehicle no earlier than 9:00am. No ID needed. Leave pets at home. No walk-ups or bicycles will be allowed.
Successful drive-thru events have been held in Carter, Stephens, Garvin, and Pontotoc Counties. Health Department officials will give general statements about outcomes, but will not comment on specific details from the drive-thru events. All participants will be contacted by the Health Department with their results.
“We are seeing many negative test results,” said Regional Administrative Director Mendy Spohn. “However, it is important for all area residents to continue following recommendations from the CDC.” Positive test results will be posted on the daily situation updates in the county where the participant lives.
“The collaboration between our community partners has been outstanding,“ Spohn said. “All of our emergency preparedness planning has helped the process go smoothly.”
Public health officials continue to work in the county and across the state by conducting investigations and reminding the public about the increased risks to older adults and those who have compromised immune systems. Johnston County now has laboratory-positive COVID-19 cases. There is a total of 43 COVID-19 cases in our district.
Those who are sick or think they have COVID-19 should self-isolate at home in a room away from others in the household. It is recommended to use a separate bathroom if possible. Common symptoms include a fever and cough. Difficulty breathing is a serious concern and medical attention should be sought immediately. It is important to contact a health care provider or medical facility in advance before arrival. Curbside COVID-19 testing is available at all County Health Department offices by appointment.
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1.
