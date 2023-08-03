A Texas man caught in Garvin County with a whole lot of marijuana earlier this year has taken a plea deal that calls for prison time.
Facing four felony counts Mario Alonso Rubalcava, 21, of Dallas took a deal last week that includes an eight-year term behind bars with at least five “to do” in prison.
It was back on Jan. 12 when Rubalcava, driving through Garvin County on Interstate 35, was chased down and caught by agents with a district drug task force.
On that day an agent attempted to pull over a vehicle as it traveled near Pauls Valley.
Behind the wheel was Rubalcava, who instead ramped up speeds to around 140 mph before he was finally caught.
Found inside his vehicle was a reported 132 pounds of marijuana, along with a handgun.
During Rubalcava’s sentencing on July 24 he was given eight years in prison for trafficking marijuana and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Five-year terms were also given for two other formal accusations – endangering others while eluding and possession a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp affixed.
All the terms are to run concurrent to each other.
