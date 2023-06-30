The Fourth of July Festival in Lindsay this weekend will also include a take back of prescription drugs.
The PASS Coalition of Garvin County is offering the take back during the Independence Day gathering on Saturday, July 1 at Glenn Curlee Park.
The festival will consist of a parade, arts and crafts booths, children’s activities and much more.
A booth will be set up at the event where attendees can drop off their unwanted medications in a secured disposal box with the help of the Oklahoma National Guard Counter Drug Taskforce.
A take back event is a way to properly dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired medications from the home to reduce the chances of theft, abuse by others, or poisonings and accidental overdoses.
The take back event will begin at 3 p.m. and end at dark. No inhalers, liquids or syringes can be disposed of at the event.
•••
The Garvin County Democrat Party will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1 at Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley.
David Roberts, affiliated with the Oklahoma Democrat Party, will do a training session on how to use the mini-van.
•••
Christian comedian Trevor Thomas is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at First Church of God, 414 N. Chickasaw, in Pauls Valley. The concert is free, but a love offering will be received.
