The Chickasaw Cultural Center and the Chickasaw National Recreation Area (CNRA) will join the community in celebrating the American bald eagle with bald eagle watch events 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18 and 25. These events are open to the public at no charge.
The first half of these eagle watch events will be hosted at the CNRA. After midday, activities will take place at the Chickasaw Cultural Center.
Visitors will gather 10 a.m. at the Travertine Nature Center, 901 W. 1st St., where a ranger will offer a presentation about eagles. After, the group will be led in their vehicles toward the Lake of the Arbuckles to watch for eagles in their natural habitat. Eagle watchers will be there until noon.
Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, wear comfortable shoes and bring binoculars if possible. Spotting scopes will be provided by park staff at designated eagle “hot spot” locations.
After noon, an assortment of eagle-themed activities will be available at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, 867 Cooper Memorial Drive, including a showing of the documentary “American Eagle” at 1 p.m. in the Anoli’ Theater.
The cultural center will also host make and take activities featuring bird feeders, corn husk dolls, corn husk flowers, construction paper eagles and paper eagle puppets. There will also be a discount on eagle plushies at the Chickasaw Cultural Center’s retail gift shops.
To learn more about this event, call the Travertine Nature Center at (580) 622-7234. For more information about Chickasaw National Recreation Area, visit NPS.Gov/Chic.
For more information about the Chickasaw Cultural Center, visit ChickasawCulturalCenter.com or call (580) 622-7130.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.