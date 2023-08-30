Voters in Pauls Valley and Maysville can cast their ballots early for upcoming elections in those two Garvin County cities.
In-person absentee voting will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7-8 at the Garvin County Election Board office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early,” said Garvin County Election Board Secretary Gayla Dean.
“Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the state election board – from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on election day.”
Dean reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations on the Sept. 12 election day.
For questions, contact the election board at 405-238-3303 or garvincounty@elections.ok.gov.
In Pauls Valley the election is a city council race between incumbent Jocelyn Rushing and challenger Matt Huggans.
A conversation with Rushing will be featured in the Aug. 30 edition of the PV Democrat.
For Maysville voters it’s a $305,000 school bond issue with funds meant to address three needs.
One is $100,000 for a gym floor, while that same total is listed for a remodel of all school restrooms in Maysville.
There’s also $105,000 for classroom furniture.
All school bond issues require at least 60 percent support to pass.
Also a part of the election is a Canadian Valley Tech Center bond issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.