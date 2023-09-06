Early voting for next week’s elections in Pauls Valley and Maysville will be both Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7-8.
The in-person absentee voting will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at the Garvin County Election Board office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Garvin County election officials remind voters they don’t have to provide an excuse to vote early.
Voters should also remember early voting is not available at polling locations on the Sept. 12 election day.
For questions, contact the election board at 405-238-3303 or garvincounty@elections.ok.gov.
In Pauls Valley the election is a city council race between incumbent Jocelyn Rushing and challenger Matt Huggans.
For Maysville voters it’s a $305,000 school bond issue with funds meant to address three needs.
One is $100,000 for a gym floor, while that same total is listed for a remodel of all school restrooms in Maysville.
There’s also $105,000 for classroom furniture.
All school bond issues require at least 60 percent support to pass.
Also a part of the election is a Canadian Valley Tech Center bond issue.
