The Elmore City-Pernell Lady Badgers rallied from 20 points down in the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run but couldn’t get all the way back in a 55-42 loss to Healdton in the Bulldog Bash Finals Saturday night.
A 7-0 run by Healdton to start the fourth quarter gave the Bulldogs a 51-31 lead, their largest of the game, with five minutes remaining. ECP scored 11 straight points over the next four minutes and had a chance to close the gap even further. Kynlee Patterson hit two big 3-pointers in the run as Emily Riddle and Trinity Taylor both had baskets and Laci Lewis added a free throw.
ECP had the ball and was looking to trim the lead even further with a minute to go. Healdton senior Macey Howell came up with two big steals in the final minute to help the Bulldogs secure the win.
Elmore City led 3-0 and 6-5 early in the game but that was their only leads of the game. A 7-0 run by Healdton to end the first quarter put the Bulldogs up for good.
ECP got as close as six points in the middle of the second quarter behind baskets by Patterson and trailed by only 8 with 45 seconds to go in the half. Howell made two big steals that led to four straight points including a buzzer beater that pushed the Healdton lead out to 12.
Riddle kept ECP in the game early in the second half with 10 third quarter points. She hit a pair of 3-pointers and a pair of short jumpers to help keep ECP within striking distance.
Leading by 13 to start the fourth quarter, Howell scored six straight to open the period as the Bulldogs grabbed a 51-31 lead.
Taylor got ECP going in the fourth with a jumper in the lane and Patterson followed with a 3-pointer. Riddle then hit a short jumper and Patterson followed again with a 3-pointer from the corner as ECP cut the lead to 10. A free throw by Lewis cut the lead to single digits with 1:15 remaining.
After a free throw by Healdton the Bulldogs went up by 10 with 55 seconds, Howell took over defensively with the two big steals ending the Lady Badgers comeback.
ECP finished as the runner-up in the Bulldog Bash.
Patterson led the Lady Badgers with 18 points. Riddle added 12, Taylor 7 and Lewis 3. Howell led all scorers with 22 points.
Elmore City is scheduled to play at Central on Tuesday.
