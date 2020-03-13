East Central University is taking the necessary steps to keep its students, faculty and staff protected from exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
ECU announced its COVID-19 Response Plan, which is geared toward avoiding the facilitation of large gatherings on campus. Because the virus is contagious, reducing the number of gatherings should help prevent any potential spread.
“The response from faculty and staff across the University has been remarkably positive, and it makes me incredibly proud of the calm efficiency that has been displayed by everyone,” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, ECU president. “In addition, our students have reacted with professionalism and steadiness. We are living the ECU values of being adaptable and open to new ideas as well as solving problems.”
Notably, the Pontotoc County Health Department advised ECU there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, in the city of Ada, or on the University’s campus as of the close of the business day on Thursday.
“We are blessed to have the expertise of our community partners at the Pontotoc County Health Department, who have provided excellent guidance along the way,” Pierson said.
Key points of ECU’s COVID-19 Response Plan include:
• An extra week of Spring Break for students
• Transitioning to online/virtual instruction
• Suspension of University-sponsored/funded travel out of state
• Suspension of campus-related events, including athletics
To view more details of the ECU COVID-19 Response Plan, which may evolve along with the situation, please visit www.ecok.edu/covid-19info.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.