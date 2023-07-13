The election numbers were right – it was the election news that took a wrong turn.
The PV Democrat got it wrong with the results posted online of an election in Maysville earlier this week as the vote was for a utility franchise and not a school bond issue.
The school election in Maysville won’t come until Sept. 12.
What happened this past Tuesday was 78 voters cast ballots in Maysville – 74 of them said yes to an OG&E franchise in Maysville.
That comes to 95 percent support for the franchise that allows OG&E to operate in Maysville for the next 25 years.
As for the school vote, Maysville voters will consider a $305,000 bond issue in a few weeks meant to help the local school district deal with a trio of issues.
One is $100,000 for a new gym floor.
Another is $100,000 to remodel restrooms for all the schools in the Maysville district.
A third is $105,000 for classroom furniture.
