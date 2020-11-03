Elmore City held its downtown trick or treat on Saturday. Here are some pictures from the event.
Pamela Diane Gilliam was born on October 9, 1954 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Wilbur and Geneva (Teeter) Whitaker and passed from this life on November 1, 2020 at Ardmore, Oklahoma at the age of 66 years.
Mary Ellen Wallace of Maysville was born on September 25, 1939 in Whitebead, Oklahoma to Les and Clarabell (Dunnigan) Sorrels. She was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 81 years.
Charles Roland Fryar of Pauls Valley was born September 2, 1933 in Oden, Arkansas to Grover and Anna (Ellison) Fryar. He passed away October 11, 2020 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 87 years.
Jerry Lee Fryar of Wynnewood passed away October 28, 2020 in Blanchard, Oklahoma at the age of 63 years.
