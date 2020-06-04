The Elmore City-Pernell Class of 2020 held their graduation exercises on Monday at Wheeler Field. ECP was the first Garvin County school to have a traditional graduation in the wake of the pandemic.
Elmore City-Pernell Graduation
Mike Arie
