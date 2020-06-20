Elmore City held its 48th annual Rodeo Parade Saturday. Several of the area round-up clubs participted in the event.
Elmore City Rodeo Parade
Tags
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
A memorial service will be held for Gerald (Jerry) Roller of Wayne at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27 under the pavilion at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Pauls Valley.
A memorial service will be held for Gerald (Jerry) Roller of Wayne at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27 under the pavilion at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Pauls Valley. The service will be conducted under the pavilion at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. With the pandemic, the family recog…
John Junior "Buddy" Towler Jr., 70, of Wynnewood was born March 11, 1950 at Stratford to John Junior Towler Sr. and Agnes Marie (Chandler) Towler. John passed away June 12, 2020 near Wynnewood.
Gordon Walter Edwards Jr., age 75, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and former resident of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, departed this life Friday morning, June 12, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Thomas Eugene Lindberg, 82, was born October 18, 1937 in Santa Fe, New Mexico and passed away on June 12, 2020 in the Philippines.
Most Popular
Articles
- 8 new cases confirmed in Garvin County
- Garvin County adds 2 new cases of COVID-19, has 11 active cases
- Oklahoma reports 450 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new cases in Garvin County
- Garvin County Public Records
- Local woman part of wrong-way wreck
- State COVID-19 numbers continue to rise; Garvin County at 33
- Dangers look over from train derailment
- Sheriff already on the front lines
- Oklahoma reports 9,706 positive cases; Garvin County at 41
- Stratford man drowns as lake rescue attempt turns tragic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.