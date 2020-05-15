There is an Enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms across portions of central and southern Oklahoma, and all of western north Texas, mainly south and east of a line from Mangum and Hobart, to Moore and Shawnee, to Ada and Madill Oklahoma.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible across portions of north central and central Oklahoma through early afternoon. Some of these storms could become strong to severe with hail up to the size of ping pong balls.
Later this afternoon, thunderstorms are initially expected to begin developing along a dryline in the mid to late afternoon, then become more numerous as the storms form into a complex expanding north and eastward. Another potential area of development will be along any boundary that is left over from the morning convection. The primary hazard will be hail up to the size of a baseballs and up to 80 mph wind gusts. The tornado risk will be low. The severe weather risk will continue through the evening hours.
Counties included are:
Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Marshall-Bryan
Heavy Rain...
There is a potential for heavy rain that could lead to flooding in some locations later this afternoon and tonight.
The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a
* Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, and Tillman. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita, and Wilbarger.
* From 3 PM CDT this afternoon through Saturday morning
* Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be capable of producing excessive rainfall totals in a short period of time. Amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.