By Barry Porterfield
The images are considered shocking, explicit and graphic to the extreme as an Elmore City area man has been arrested and now formally accused of having a whole lot of child pornography in his possession.
Robert Lee Jackson, 37, is now facing a felony count of aggravated possession of child porn and other possible charges after a cyber tip led investigators at the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office right to Jackson and his cell phone.
What they found in his phone were nearly 800 videos showing children, some as young as two or three years old, all the way up to young teenagers being sexually assaulted.
A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children came in early July setting off an investigation by sheriff’s deputies here.
A court record filed this week shows investigators learned Jackson was connecting to an encrypted file storage system in New Zealand, which is apparently a commonly utilized source for many people wanting to view child pornography.
Sheriff’s officials searched Jackson’s home late last week as he was taken into custody after confessing to downloading and viewing the sexual exploitation of young kids.
According to investigators, Jackson admitted to watching child porn for the past year and to downloading the materials to his phone.
In all, there 797 videos found on the phone.
“Our team is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every child in our county,” Sheriff Jim Mullett said in a released statement.
“We will continue to collaborate with national organizations and agencies to combat Internet crimes against children and protect our community.”
Although no bond total is available a court record shows a number of conditions are in place if Jackson is ever released from county jail.
One is Jackson would be required to surrender his passport and not be allowed to leave Oklahoma, while also having a GPS monitor installed on his body at his own expense. He would be required to check in daily with the GPS monitoring service.
Jackson was also ordered to not possess any electronic device or be in any house with the Internet. He’s also supposed to have no firearms and have no contact “whatsoever” with a minor child.
