By Jeff Shultz
Special to the Pauls Valley Democrat
..................
Bobby Rennie is being remembered as a man who loved his family, community and his canine friends.
Born Robert T. Rennie Jr. on September 28, 1953, in Pauls Valley, Bobby grew up with a deep passion for family, friends and animals. Whether it was bottle feeding calves or caring for the family pets, he loved it all.
“I remember he would come to the clinic and buy up boxes of Greenies on Christmas Eve so every dog could have a Christmas treat,” recalled Pauls Valley veterinarian Carolyn Williams.
Williams served with Rennie on the PAWS Board of Directors.
“He would also purchase bags of dog food and take them to the animal shelter,“ she said, noting he was a regular donor to PAWS as well.
Rennie was even more dedicated to his law profession and community.
The Garvin County Bar Association, in announcing Rennie’s death, stated, “Bobby’s dedication, professionalism and contributions to our legal community will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”
Rennie was extremely active in the Pauls Valley community, serving on several boards and civic organizations.
“That was Bobby,” recalled his wife Vicki.
Vicki said Bobby started his public service early in high school where he served as Lt. Governor of the PV chapter of the Key Club. He also attended Boys State and was a member of the PVHS Senior Student Council.
“He cared a lot for people,” she said, noting he would often give PV Samaritan volunteer Lou Hall $100 or $200 for the Samaritan Food Bank.
Bobby cared a lot for his clients, said Vicki.
“He was released from the hospital last Wednesday night after getting stents in and he was in court the next morning,” she said.
Rennie passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023. A memorial service is planned for Thursday, July 13 at the First Presbyterian Church of Pauls Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.