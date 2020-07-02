The colorful holiday boom of fireworks is set for Saturday, 4th of July in Pauls Valley even though an ongoing virus pandemic has already left a mark.
The annual Independence Day event at the local Wacker Park will have a whole different look this year as safety precautions due to COVID-19 will result in a scaled down version of the holiday celebration.
Fireworks way up high in the sky will be the only featured activity when the summer event rolls around on Saturday, July 4.
Because of virus related health concerns members of the Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club working to again organize the event have decided to cut out the music, food and even a famous watermelon seed spitting contest.
“They cut everything else out except the fireworks,” said Jesse Alvarado, who is a member of both the PV Kiwanis Club and PV Tourism Board, earlier this week during the first in-person meeting for the group since the pandemic started.
“There will be no watermelon seed spitting contest, no hamburger flipping, just a fireworks show. We're not doing any ground fireworks, and there won't be anybody in the stadium itself.
“Kiwanis wanted to still have something for July 4th. It certainly has become an icon for Pauls Valley. A lot of people come to this every year.”
That same night the Pauls Valley Opry plans to offer the now annual Opry in the Park, which is a free concert at the park's band shell.
The show set to start at 7 p.m. July 4 features the Memory Makers Band with emcee John Williams. Special guests include many Opry favorites and previous award winners, including Missy Rude, Wiley Winters, Tanner Young, Anne Young, John Williams and Cathy Lake.
Safe distancing because of the pandemic will be encouraged during the outdoor show. This is the fifth year for the summer opry show in Wacker Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.