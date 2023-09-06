Dance grant

Patricia Geng (second from right) of Oklahoma Dance Foundation accepts a $2,000 grant from the Pauls Valley Community Foundation as on Sept. 9 the plan is to start dance lessons at the Reynolds Recreation Center. Shown from left are Shane Patton, Katie Johnson, J.D. Bostic, Geng and Arlen Williams. Lessons will be for country, Latin, line and kids dancing. (PV Democrat photo)

Foundation grant comes with a dance

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you