By Barry Porterfield
Bringing a clinic to those who can’t afford insurance or high health care costs is the idea behind a still new program that’s begun making monthly stops in Pauls Valley.
Rick Jones of the state health department, serving the south-central region that includes Garvin County, says the program brings a kind of one-stop health care clinic to rural communities to help folks with their health needs or get them going in the right direction.
Here in Pauls Valley it’s called “Bank on Your Health,” since it stops at the local First United Bank, 315 West Grant, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Monday of the month.
“A lot of families are working and don’t have health insurance,” Jones said. “They just can’t afford it. We see a lot of that.
“We try to reach some rural communities where individuals don’t have a lot of options. We are literally a free clinic for people who might not have access to affordable health care.”
The next stop at the PV bank is planned for July 10 as Jones says folks interested can just walk in during that four-hour time period, they’ll get a medical chart going and then it’s try to help the patient find answers.
“A lot of times they don’t know what their options are. We try to solve it for them with the clinic or get them to a specialist that can help them,” he said.
“If they need a referral I work with Medicare and Medicaid, so try to get them to a specialist that can help.”
When the mobile wellness unit does show up some of the services offered at no out-of-pocket expense are flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, various types of testing and lab work, information on diabetes and readings on bone mass, hydration levels and visceral fat.
“There’s been some build up for seniors, who might want to get immunized for shingles or COVID or the flu,” Jone said.
“Sometimes the services are more seasonal. We might have wellness checks with immunizations before the start of school.”
Another thing Jones does is get to know where a community’s food and clothes pantries are located as some times visitors to the clinic need those services as well.
