As of this advisory, there are 19,092 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma up 596 from Thursday. There are 14,648 recoveries up 548 from Thursday.
There are 6 additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in Garvin County, male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, two males and one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 416 total deaths in the state.
The Garvin County death was a Pauls Valley man in the 65-and older group. This was Pauls Valley's first death and the third in Garvin County.
Garvin County added 5 new cases of the virus for 111 total cases with 81 recoveries and 3 deaths. There are 27 active cases.
Pauls Valley added 3 new cases of the virus for 48 total. They added 2 additional recoveries for 39 total with 8 active cases.
Lindsay had an additional recovery for 21 total and now have 11 active cases.
Maysville added one new case and have had 10 total cases with 7 recoveries and 3 active cases.
Elmore City had an additional recovery and now has 4 total recoveries and 2 active cases.
Wynnewood had had 9 total cases with 6 recoveries, 1 death and has 2 active cases.
Paoli has had 4 total cases with 2 recoveries and 2 active cases.
Stratford has had 3 total cases and 3 recoveries.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health announces the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System; a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. T
his tool offers the public and local elected officials an easy way to recognize each county’s risk level. OSDH will update the alert system every Friday in the 11AM Situation Update based on a 7-day rolling average of new cases.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.