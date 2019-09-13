OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 3,700 “frontline” Department of Human Services employees will soon by getting a 13 percent raise even as state leaders prepare to launch a hiring blitz.
Caseworkers and other employees who serve vulnerable Oklahomans will see their pay increase about $4,000 a year, said Donelle Harder, a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. Most of the employees slated to receive a raise work in one of the agency’s 92 field offices, she said.
State leaders said they plan to pay for the $10.8 million price tag by eliminating 400 vacant positions.
Harder said officials have worked to “rightsize the agency” while determining how to improve delivery of the core mission.
“No (consumers) will feel an impact from it,” Harder said. “If anything, hopefully they feel a positive impact because these employees who have been giving their entire career in these positions are going to feel valued, and they’re deserving of these pay increases. Hopefully, it just continues to bring a little more energy to the agency.”
The raises will bring the employee salaries up to par with their peers in other state agencies, said Human Services Director Justin Brown.
Brown said since he took over the agency in June, he’s been traveling around the state meeting with employees. He said he always asks them what is needed to serve Oklahomans better.
Employees typically say they need more staff and better pay.
In addition to the raises, Brown said he’ll also fill 450 vacant mission-critical positions.
In a statement, Brown said employees have done more with less over the last few years.
“It was important to me that we compensate our team for the excellent service they provide to Oklahoma families each and every day,” he said.
The “fantastic pay raise” is going to bolster recruitment, Stitt said. He said his department worked with state House and Senate leadership to make the raises a reality without having to increase taxes or the agency’s budget.
“This is what happens when we get the right leadership,” he said. “They’re committed to keeping our 2021 budget flat this year, even though we’re able to give our state employees a much-needed pay raise.”
In a statement, Sterling Zearley, executive director of the Oklahoma Public Employees Association, said Thursday marked a “great day” for the agency and its hardworking employees. The association said the raise will significantly help improve employees’ qualify of life and the services they provide.
“DHS employees have been underpaid for too long,” Zearley said. “When the state was enduring years of budget shortfalls, they received no raises because the agency is so large. With the state on stronger financial footing, we now have the resources to significantly improve our agencies’ salaries, reduce unnecessary employee turnover and continue to provide core services.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.