As of this Tuesday advisory, there are 11,028 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, an increase of 295 from Monday. There have been 7,888 recoveries in Oklahoma and increase of 240 from Monday.
There are two additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours. One in Kiowa County, a male in the 50-64 age group. One in Wagoner County, a male in the 65 and older age group. There have been 371 total deaths in the state.
In Garvin County, COVID-19 numbers increased by 2 to 51 total cases. There are currently 28 active cases in the county with 1 death.
Pauls Valley added both of the new cases to their total as they increased to 27 cases with 17 active cases.
Lindsay has had 13 cases, 7 of which are active.
Paoli has had 2 cases, 1 of which is active.
Stratford has 2 cases, both are active.
Elmore City has had 2 cases, 1 of which is active.
Maysville has had 3 cases, all recovered.
Wynnewood has had 2 cases with 1 recovery and 1 death.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
