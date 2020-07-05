As of this advisor there are 15,928 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma up 283 from Saturday.
There have been 12,246 recoveries up 281 from Saturday. There were no additional deaths in the state and have been 398 deaths overall.
In Garvin County there were 2 new cases of the virus for 91 total cases. There were 5 additional recoveries for 61 total recoveries. There are 29 active cases of the virus.
Pauls Valley has had 40 cases with 30 recoveries. There are 10 active cases in PV.
Lindsay added 1 new case of the virus for 25 total cases. They added 1 recovery for 16 total recoveries. They have 9 active cases.
Stratford added 1 new case and also a recovery. They have had 3 cases and 3 recoveries.
Wynnewood added 1 recovery for 4 total recoveries. WW has had 8 total cases with 1 death and 3 active cases.
Elmore City has had 6 cases with 3 recoveries. They have 3 active cases.
Maysville has had 6 cases with 4 recoveries. They have 2 active cases.
Paoli has had 4 cases with 2 recoveries. They have 2 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.