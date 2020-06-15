The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 8,417 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There have been 6,628 recoveries and 359 total deaths with no new deaths reported today.
Garvin County saw a spike of 8 new cases on Sunday and added two more Monday for a total of 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 11 active cases in the county with 17 recoveries and 1 death.
Those two new cases were in Lindsay as their totals moved to 7 with 4 recoveries. Pauls Valley now has had 14 cases with 6 active cases and 8 recoveries. Elmore City has had 2 cases with 1 recovery. Maysville 3 cases with 3 recoveries. Paoli 2 cases with 1 recovery. Wynnewood 2 cases with 1 recovery and 1 death.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
