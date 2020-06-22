As of this advisory, there are 10,733 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma up 218 from Sunday.
There are 7,648 recoveries, up 117, and 369 deaths, one death in the last 24 hours.
Over the last week Garvin County has had 19 new cases of COVID-19. As of this report there have been 49 positive cases with 22 recoveries and 1 death leaving the county with 26 active cases.
The county added four more cases on Monday for the 49 total.
Pauls Valley has added 11 cases over the last week for a total of 25 cases that include 3 overnight. There have been 10 recoveries.
Stratford added 1 new case overnight for 2 total cases, both coming this week. The have not had any recoveries.
Lindsay has had 7 new cases over the last week for a total of 13 cases. They have had 6 recoveries.
The following Garvin County towns have not had any new cases over the last week.
Wynnewood 2 cases with 1 recovery and 1 death.
Elmore City has had 2 cases with one recovery.
Maysville 3 cases with 3 recoveries.
Paoli 2 cases with 2 recoveries.
State numbers
There are 10,733 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, an increase of 2.1% over Sunday's 10,515. Of those cases, 2,716 of those were active and 7,648, or 71.59%, have recovered, including 117 since Sunday's OSDH report.
Those numbers compare to a statewide cumulative total of 6,418 and 649 active cases just more than three weeks ago, according to May 30 OSDH data. The numbers have steadily climbed by 60% and 24%, respectively, since that time.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday were 186 in the 0-4 age range, 573 in the 5-17 age range, 3,509 in the 18-35 age range, 2,390 in the 36-49 age range, 2,053 in the 50-64 age range and 2,007 in the 65 and older age range.
The 18-35 age group continues to gain cases at a higher rate, with 99, or nearly half of the single day new case total, on Monday. Other gains were 48 in the 36-49 age group, 28 in the 50-64 age group, 26 in the 65 and older age group, 15 in the 5-17 age group and 2 in the 0-4 age group.
Of those testing positive, 5,458, or 50.85%, have been female, and 5,225 or 48.68%, have been male. Fifty are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 44.8, according to OSDH data.
There has been a case of COVID-19 confirmed now in 76 of 77 counties, as OSDH data shows Shattuck in Ellis County has recorded its first case on Sunday.
Of the overall 369 deaths in the state, 297, or 80.49%, have been 65 and older; 58, or 15.72%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.17%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.63%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 188 or 50.95%, than women, 181 or 49.05%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 66 in Tulsa County; 65 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 9 in Muskogee County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
