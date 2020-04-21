As of this advisory, there are 2,807 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Garvin County has added one new case bringing its total to 12 positive cases with 7 recoveries.
Lindsay has had 1 new case bringing their total to 3 cases, 2 in Garvin County and 1 in another county. They have one recovery and it is in the other county.
Pauls Valley has had 7 positive cases with 6 recoveries.
Maysville has had 1 positive case.
Paoli has had 1 positive case and 1 recovery.
Wynnewood has had 1 positive case.
Stratford and Elmore City have not had any cases reported.
In other places close to Garvin County:
Ada has had 6 positive case with 6 recoveries.
Purcell 8 positive cases with 5 recoveries.
Wayne 4 cases with 3 recoveries.
Asher 3 cases with 3 recoveries.
Lexington 3 cases with 3 recoveries.
Sulphur 1 case with 1 recovery.
Byars 1 case 0 recoveries.
There are 21 additional deaths; five occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 14-April 19.
Four in Delaware County; a male and female in the 50-64 age group and two males in the age group of 65 and older.
Four in Washington County, a two females and two males in the 65 and older age group.
Four in Wagoner County, a female in the 50-64 age group, and two males and a female in the 65 and older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, a female and male in the 50-64 age group and a male in the age group of 65 and older.
Two in Kay County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a female in the age group of 65 and older.
One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Greer County, a female in the age group of 65 and older.
One in Bryan County, a male in 50-64 age group.
One in Comanche County, a male in the age group of 65 and older.
There are 164 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is supporting operations at county health departments and long term care facilities by distributing testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A list of testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.