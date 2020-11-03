The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,331 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths on Tuesday, two of those in Garvin County.
The two deaths in Garvin County were two females in the 65 and older group, one from Maysville and one from Paoli.
This brings the state’s total to 126,526 total cases, 109,234 recoveries and 1,375 deaths.
There are 15,917 active cases in the state.
In Garvin County, there are 185 active cases, 806 total cases, 613 recoveries and 8 deaths.
In Elmore City, there has been 65 total cases, 60 recoveries and there are 5 active cases.
In Foster, there are 2 active cases, 10 total cases and 8 recoveries.
In Lindsay, there has been 167 total cases, 133 recoveries, 2 deaths and there are 32 active cases.
In Maysville, there are 10 active cases, 68 total cases, 55 recoveries and 3 deaths.
In Paoli, there has been 43 total cases, 29 recoveries, 1 death and there are 13 active cases.
In Pauls Valley, there are 83 active cases, 305 total cases, 220 recoveries and 2 deaths.
In Stratford, there has been 93 total cases, 74 recoveries and there are 19 active cases.
In Wynnewood, there 36 active cases, 114 total cases, 77 recoveries and 1 death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.