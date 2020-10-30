Oklahoma received some positive news in the state's daily COVID-19 update on Friday, with a net of four counties moving from the orange risk level to the lower-risk yellow classification. But, the report also showed 1,302 new cases and 20 additional deaths, mirroring the death toll reported Thursday.
The report, issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, showed five counties had moved up from orange to yellow, while one county fell from yellow to orange. Currently, six counties are in the yellow category, while 71 — including Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Blaine, Major, Alfalfa, Woods and Woodward counties — remain in orange.
Friday's increase of 1,302 new cases — a one-day jump of 1.1% — brought the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the state to 121,495. Nationwide, cases rose by 1% on Friday, with 88,521 new cases, for a running total of 8.9 million cases and 228,656 deaths.
The 20 deaths in the state reported Friday included four within the previous 24 hours. A woman from Grant County, in the 65 or older age group, was among the dead. Also listed in the deaths were:
• One in Bryan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• Five in Cleveland County, two males in the 50 - 64 age group and three males in the 65 or older age group.
• Two in McClain County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Ottawa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
• One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Tillman County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• Five in Tulsa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and two females and two males in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
As of Friday, Garvin County had 721 cases since the start of the pandemic including 6 deaths, 572 recoveries and 143 active cases.
Elmore City has had 62 cases with 57 recoveries and they have 5 active cases.
Foster has had 9 cases with 8 recoveries and they have 1 active case.
Lindsay has had 154 cases with 2 deaths, 118 recoveries and they have 34 active cases.
Maysville has had 63 cases with 2 deaths, 54 recoveries and they have 7 active cases.
Paoli has had 41 cases with 26 recoveries and they had 15 active cases.
Pauls Valley has had 260 cases with 2 deaths, 208 recoveries and they have 50 active cases.
Stratford has had 85 cases with 67 recoveries and they have 18 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 104 cases with 1 death, 75 recoveries and they have 28 active cases.
