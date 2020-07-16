As of this advisory from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there have been 23,441 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Oklahoma. That number is up 628 from Wednesday after a two-day spike of over 2,000 cases.
There were an additional 729 recoveries in Oklahoma for a total of 18,095 recoveries.
Garvin County added 3 new cases to their total of 143 cases. There have been 114 recoveries, 3 deaths and there are 26 active cases.
Pauls Valley added 2 cases for 66 total cases. They added 4 new recoveries for 54 total recoveries and have 11 active cases.
Lindsay added 2 cases for 41 total cases. They added 1 new recovery for 27 total recoveries and have 13 active cases.
Maysville added 1 new case for 15 total cases. They have had 11 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Wynnewood, Elmore City, Paoli and Stratford are not reporting any active cases at this time.
There are six additional deaths which two have been identified in the past 24 hours: one in McCurtain County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group; one in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group; one in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group; and two in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group. A total of 438 deaths have been reported in the state.
The total cumulative hospitalizations in the state is 2,218, with 638 currently hospitalized.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced yesterday that he has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Governor Stitt sought out a test after feeling fatigued and had not developed common symptoms, such as fever or shortness of breath. He continues to feel good and is following CDC guidelines by quarantining. In Wednesday’s press conference, Interim Commissioner Lance Frye said based on the governor’s symptoms and timing of his test, the governor became contagious no earlier than Saturday. All points of contact have been notified and are following quarantine guidance.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Oklahoma, OSDH has released the guidelines to help community members know if they have been exposed and what steps to take.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
