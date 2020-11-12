As of the Thursday, Nov. 12, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 144,691 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma, including 2,357 new cases.
Garvin County's totals increased to 1,070 total cases with 8 deaths and 775 recoveries. There are 287 active cases in the county.
Elmore City has had 83 total cases, 63 recoveries and have 20 active cases.
Foster has had 13 cases, 12 recoveries and have 1 active case.
Lindsay has had 232 cases with 2 deaths, 162 recoveries and have 68 active cases.
Maysville has had 92 cases with 3 deaths, 59 recoveries and have 30 active cases.
Paoli has had 57 cases with 1 death, 40 recoveries and have 16 active cases.
Pauls Valley has had 372 cases wtih 2 deaths, 293 recoveries and have 77 active cases.
Stratford has had 127 cases, 97 recoveries and have 40 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 155 cases with 1 death, 109 recoveries and have 45 active cases.
Of the total cases, 22,784 are active, and 120,426 have recovered. The total cumulative hospitalizations has been 10,030, with 1,248 currently admitted. A total of 1,481 deaths have occurred in the state, with 11 added to the Thursday report.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Pontotoc County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Roger Mills County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
