Technical issues delayed Thursday's COVID-19 updates from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Oklahoma's statewide total grew by 1,083 on Thursday bringing the total to 81,244. There were 11 additional deaths (981 total) and 1,028 recoveries (67,807). There are 12,456 active cases in Oklahoma currently.
In Garvin County there are 51 active cases. They have been 359 total cases with 4 deaths and 304 recoveries.
Elmore City has had 31 cases with 25 recoveries and have 6 active cases.
Lindsay has had 86 cases with 2 deaths and 72 recoveries. They have 12 active cases.
Maysville has 38 cases with 1 death and 30 recoveries. They have 7 active cases.
Paoli has had 20 cases with 14 recoveries and have 6 active cases.
Pauls Valley has had 144 cases with 1 death and 129 recoveries. They have 14 active cases.
Stratford has had 27 cases with 22 recoveries and have 5 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 40 cases with 1 death and 31 recoveries. They have 8 active cases.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
