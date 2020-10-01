The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,170 new COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 88,369 cases. OSDH reports there are 12,851 active cases and 74,483 recoveries.
There are 4 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,035 total deaths in the state.
Garvin County has 51 active cases, 391 total cases, 335 recoveries and 5 deaths.
Elmore City has had 32 cases with 30 recoveries and have 2 active cases.
Foster has had 3 cases and 3 recoveries.
Lindsay has had 97 cases with 2 deaths and 81 recoveries. They have 14 active cases.
Maysville has had 43 cases with 2 deaths and 35 recoveries. They have 6 active cases.
Paoli has had 21 cases with 17 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Pauls Valley has had 151 cases with 1 death and 137 recoveries. They have 13 active cases.
Stratford has had 31 cases with 23 recoveries and have 8 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 45 cases with 1 death and 36 recoveries. They have 8 active cases.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
