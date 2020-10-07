The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,006 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state’s total to 94,352 cases, 80,211 recoveries and 1,075 deaths.
There are currently 13,066 active cases in the state.
In Garvin County, there are 73 active cases, 433 total cases, 355 recoveries and 5 deaths.
In Pauls Valley, there are 16 active cases, 159 total cases, 142 recoveries and one death.
In Lindsay, there are 13 active cases, 101 total cases, 84 recoveries and 2 deaths.
In Maysville, there are 7 active cases, 48 total cases, 39 recoveries and 2 deaths.
In Wynnewood, there are 15 active cases, 54 total cases, 38 recoveries and 1 death
In Stratford, there are 13 active cases, 41 total cases and 28 recoveries.
In Elmore City, there are 4 active cases, 35 total cases and 31 recoveries.
In Paoli, there are 4 active cases, 24 total cases and 20 recoveries.
