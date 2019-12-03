The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding a wanted fugitive. Amie Ely has (2) outstanding warrants through Garvin County totaling $5,250.00.
Amie Ely is described as a white female, 5’07’ with brown hair and brown eyes and roughly 155lbs.
If you have any information regarding Amie Ely's whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-211-STOP. Your tip could earn you up to $1,000.00. All information received will remain anonymous.
