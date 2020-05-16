Garvin County added a new case of COVID-19 bringing the total to 16 total cases and 2 active cases. There have been 13 recoveries and one death in the county.
Pauls Valley added the new case making their total 9 cases with 7 recoveries, Lindsay 3 cases with 3 recoveries, Maysville 2 cases with 2 recoveries, Wynnewood 2 cases with 1 recovery and 1 death, Paoli 1 case with 1 recovery and Elmore City and Stratford no cases reported..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.