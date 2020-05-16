As of this advisory, there are 5,237 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and there are 3,945 recoveries.

Garvin County added a new case of COVID-19 bringing the total to 16 total cases and 2 active cases. There have been 13 recoveries and one death in the county.

Pauls Valley added the new case making their total 9 cases with 7 recoveries, Lindsay 3 cases with 3 recoveries, Maysville 2 cases with 2 recoveries, Wynnewood 2 cases with 1 recovery and 1 death, Paoli 1 case with 1 recovery and Elmore City and Stratford no cases reported.. 

  • There are three additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 30-May 13.
    • One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
    • One in Caddo County, a male in the 65 and older age group. 
    • One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group. 
  • There are 288 total deaths in the state.
  • This week's Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report is now available. Reports from weeks past can be found here.
  • COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you