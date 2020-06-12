As of this advisory, there are 7,848 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Statewide there have been 6,391 recoveries with 128 added on the Friday state report.
Garvin County has 3 active cases with Elmore City and Paoli both having active cases. The county has has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 16 recoveries and 1 death.
There are two additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours, all died between June 1 and June 10.
One in Muskogee County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Comanche County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 359 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.