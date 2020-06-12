As of this advisory, there are 7,848 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Statewide there have been 6,391 recoveries with 128 added on the Friday state report.

Garvin County has 3 active cases with Elmore City and Paoli both having active cases. The county has has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 16 recoveries and 1 death.

There are two additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours, all died between June 1 and June 10.

One in Muskogee County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Comanche County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 359 total deaths in the state.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases

7,848

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 

238,366

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 

248,091

**Currently Hospitalized 

154

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations

1,103

Deaths in the Past 24 hours

0

Total Cumulative Deaths

359

