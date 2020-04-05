There are now 9 positive cases in Garvin County down from 11 cases.
There are an additional four deaths:
◦ Three in Cleveland County, two males and a female older than 65.
◦ One in Seminole County, a male older than 65.
There are 46 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to support COVID-19 response operations across Oklahoma. In addition to county health departments operating testing sites, the agency's central warehouse is operating seven days a week to address emergency personal protective equipment (PPE) and supply restocking needs of medical system providers, local health departments, emergency management and first responders.
Warehouse operations involve the efforts of OSDH staff, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the Regional Medical Response System and the Oklahoma Department of Forestry drivers who are moving a combination of assets from the federal Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and incoming supplies ordered by the state in order to support the needs of frontline workers in Oklahoma.
Local public health departments around the state continue to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations by visiting coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing..
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Positive (In-State)
|1,252
|Positive (Out-of-State)
|2
|Negative*
|1,401
|Total Cumulative Hospitalizations
|330
|Deaths
|46
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
|Laboratory
|Cases
|Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma
|217
|State Public Health Laboratory
|186
|Other
|849
|Total
|1,252
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
|Age Group, Years
|COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|00-04
|13
|0
|05-17
|21
|0
|18-35
|216
|0
|36-49
|256
|2
|50-64
|325
|9
|65+
|421
|35
|Total
|1,252
|46
|Age Range: 0-102 yrs
|Median Age: 56
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
|Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|Female
|659
|20
|Male
|593
|26
|Total
|1,252
|46
COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|18
|0
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|3
|0
|Caddo
|4
|0
|Canadian
|33
|1
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|12
|0
|Choctaw
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|171
|11
|Comanche
|39
|0
|Cotton
|4
|0
|Craig
|3
|0
|Creek
|44
|1
|Custer
|5
|0
|Delaware
|12
|0
|Garfield
|5
|0
|Garvin
|9
|0
|Grady
|7
|0
|Grant
|1
|0
|Greer
|25
|1
|Jackson
|4
|0
|Kay
|30
|1
|Kingfisher
|3
|0
|Kiowa
|1
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|1
|0
|Lincoln
|7
|0
|Logan
|6
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|1
|0
|Mayes
|9
|1
|McClain
|12
|0
|McCurtain
|1
|0
|McIntosh
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|20
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|9
|0
|Oklahoma
|265
|10
|Okmulgee
|11
|0
|Osage
|27
|2
|Ottawa
|11
|0
|Pawnee
|22
|1
|Payne
|20
|0
|Pittsburg
|6
|0
|Pontotoc
|7
|0
|Pottawatomie
|12
|0
|Rogers
|13
|0
|Seminole
|2
|1
|Sequoyah
|4
|1
|Stephens
|9
|1
|Texas
|2
|0
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|240
|8
|Wagoner
|47
|2
|Washington
|35
|1
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|1,252
|46
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-05 at 7:00 AM.
