As of this advisory, there are 1,252 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 

There are now 9 positive cases in Garvin County down from 11 cases.

There are an additional four deaths:

◦ Three in Cleveland County, two males and a female older than 65. 

◦ One in Seminole County, a male older than 65.

There are 46 total deaths in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to support COVID-19 response operations across Oklahoma. In addition to county health departments operating testing sites, the agency's central warehouse is operating seven days a week to address emergency personal protective equipment (PPE) and supply restocking needs of medical system providers, local health departments, emergency management and first responders.

Warehouse operations involve the efforts of OSDH staff, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the Regional Medical Response System and the Oklahoma Department of Forestry drivers who are moving a combination of assets from the federal Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and incoming supplies ordered by the state in order to support the needs of frontline workers in Oklahoma. 

Local public health departments around the state continue to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations by visiting coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing..

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)1,252
Positive (Out-of-State)2
Negative*1,401
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations330
Deaths46

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

LaboratoryCases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma217
State Public Health Laboratory186
Other849
Total1,252

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, YearsCOVID-19 CasesDeaths
00-04130
05-17210
18-352160
36-492562
50-643259
65+42135
Total1,25246
Age Range: 0-102 yrsMedian Age: 56

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

GenderCasesDeaths
Female65920
Male59326
Total1,25246

COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Adair180
Atoka10
Beckham10
Bryan30
Caddo40
Canadian331
Carter10
Cherokee120
Choctaw20
Cleveland17111
Comanche390
Cotton40
Craig30
Creek441
Custer50
Delaware120
Garfield50
Garvin90
Grady70
Grant10
Greer251
Jackson40
Kay301
Kingfisher30
Kiowa10
Latimer41
Le Flore10
Lincoln70
Logan60
Love20
Major10
Mayes91
McClain120
McCurtain10
McIntosh10
Muskogee202
Noble60
Nowata90
Oklahoma26510
Okmulgee110
Osage272
Ottawa110
Pawnee221
Payne200
Pittsburg60
Pontotoc70
Pottawatomie120
Rogers130
Seminole21
Sequoyah41
Stephens91
Texas20
Tillman10
Tulsa2408
Wagoner472
Washington351
Woodward10
Total1,25246

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-04-05 at 7:00 AM.

