Garvin County has 5 active cases of the COVID-19 virus. There has been a total of 20 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with 14 recoveries and one death, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Garvin County added two new cases over the weekend. Elmore City has their first case of the virus with no recoveries. Lindsay has had 4 cases with 3 recoveries. Maysville 3 cases with 2 recoveries. Paoli 2 cases with 1 recovery. Pauls Valley has had 8 cases with 8 recoveries. Wynnewood has had 2 cases with 1 recovery and 1 death.
At the state level, OSDH has reported 7,206 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 6,014 recoveries and 348 total deaths. There were no additional deaths in the state from Sunday.
