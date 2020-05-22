As of this advisor, Garvin County has no active COVID-19 cases. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Garvin County has had 15 positive cases with 14 recoveries and 1 death.
Pauls Valley has had 8 cases with 8 recoveries. Lindsay has had 3 cases with 3 recoveries, Maysville 2 cases with 2 recoveries, Wynnewood 2 cases with 1 recovery and 1 death and Paoli 1 case with 1 recovery.
There are 5,849 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. This is 169 more cases than reported the previous day. There are 4,533 recoveries in the state.
Three additional deaths have been reported in the state; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 17-May 20. The state total deaths is at 307.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
