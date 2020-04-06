The Garvin County Health Department, in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), will offer a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.
The service will be available Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm (as supplies last) at the Garvin County Fairgrounds at 1274 N. Chickasaw St. in Pauls Valley, OK. To be eligible for testing, a person must be 18 or older, and currently experiencing a fever of 100.4F or greater, cough or shortness of breath, or have been in close contact to someone who tested positive within the last 14 days. Participants must be able to drive safely through the testing site. No walk-ups or bicycles will be allowed.
“We are pleased to offer the drive-thru testing site for local residents who are showing symptoms,” said Regional Administrative Director Mendy Spohn. “There is no charge for testing and insurance is not required. We ask that individuals remain in their vehicle at all times and leave pets at home.”
A physician’s order is not needed in order to be tested through the health department’s curbside testing option. However, established patients seeking testing are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.
The Health Department will receive all results, both positive and negative, and all participants will receive notification about their results. "We ask that everyone continue to stay in isolation until they are contacted," Spohn said.
For more information about the testing site, contact the Garvin County Health Department at 405-238-7346. To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.
